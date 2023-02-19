Megan Fox Speaks Up Amid Speculation of MGK’s Infidelity

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Machine Gun Kelly attends 'Avril Lavigne performs live at The Roxy for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series' on February 25, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Megan Fox recently deactivated her Instagram account after posting a series of telling photos that led fans to speculate about the demise of her relationship with rocker Machine Gun Kelly. Many have surmised that the artist was having an affair with his guitarist, but Megan has come to lay those claims to rest. She re-activated her Instagram account for one post only, see it below.

Do you think this means the couple will reconcile?