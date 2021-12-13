Megan Thee Stallion Graduates College
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for MTV)
Huge congrats to Megan Thee Stallion who is officially a college graduate.
She received a Bachelor of Science in Health Science degree from Texas Southern University.
Before walking, she wrote, “Good morning hotties !!! It’s graduation dayyyy.”
Afterward, lots of videos popped up of the rapper walking to receive her diploma.