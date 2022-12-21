Meghan Trainor’s New Years’ Resolution Is To Get Pregnant Again

Meghan Trainor opened up in a recent interview about her plans for 2023. She said, “Hopefully, I’ll be pregnant, I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it!” She and her husband Daryl Sabara, welcomed their first baby boy in February of last year. She said, “After having a baby, I was like, there’s nothing I can’t do. So now I’m just trying to knock off all my dreams on my dream list.” What is your New Year’s resolution?