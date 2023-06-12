Mermaids DO Exist
June 12, 2023 7:21AM CDT
Mermaids DO exist, but these are NOT the good kind like Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”, these are the ones that are out of the OTHER fairytale books. Check out the video below, what do you think?
@the_paranormal_chic Did these Fishermen 🎥 Sirens? #theparanormalchic #paranormal #mythicalcreatures #siren #mermaid #sirensong #sirens #ocean #deepseafishing #sailors #fisherman #legend #Unidentified #unknown #proof #discovery #fyp #sirena ♬ original sound – The Paranormal Chic 🖤
More about: