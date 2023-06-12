106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Mermaids DO Exist

June 12, 2023 7:21AM CDT
Getty Images

Mermaids DO exist, but these are NOT the good kind like Ariel from “The Little Mermaid”, these are the ones that are out of the OTHER fairytale books. Check out the video below, what do you think?

@the_paranormal_chic Did these Fishermen 🎥 Sirens? #theparanormalchic #paranormal #mythicalcreatures #siren #mermaid #sirensong #sirens #ocean #deepseafishing #sailors #fisherman #legend #Unidentified #unknown #proof #discovery #fyp #sirena ♬ original sound – The Paranormal Chic 🖤

