Miles Teller as James Bond
If it’s up to one Hollywood grandma, Miles Teller would be the next James Bond. Teller’s grandmother Leona Flowers took to her Instagram account and tweeted, “They’re looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they’re looking for, talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal, oh and so cool.” Leona is no stranger to giving props to her grandson, when she was asked did he play drums in Whiplash she replied, “Yes my dear, Miles plays many instruments well.” Do you think that Miles Teller would be a good choice to play Bond?