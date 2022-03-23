Miley Cyrus Cancels Festival Appearance After Plane Struck by Lightning
Miley Cyrus had to cancel her Paraguay Festival headline appearance due to her plane getting struck by lightning.
The terrifying event was caught on video, which Miley shared on her Instagram.
Miley also posted a picture of the damaged plane.
Miley’s fans were supportive and wished her well in the comments.
She is currently on tour in South America, where she took the stage in Bogotá, Colombia, and at the Lollapalooza festival in Argentina and Chile.