Mom Trying To Film Proposal Ends Up Taking Selfie Instead
A mom in New Mexico has gone viral for her startling lack of videography skills. Susan Griego was tasked with capturing her future son-in-law’s proposal to her daughter, Amber Griego, at the Albuquerque Biopark. However, instead of getting video of Benjamin Steele Bacon’s proposal to Amber on bended knee, the mom accidentally recorded her own reaction instead. “I couldn’t figure out how to work it and I’m taking a selfie of myself and I realize I’m filming myself instead of them and I’m laughing and we’re all laughing and I guess I’m not very good at photography,” Susan said. The pair, who have been together three years, took the mishap in stride. “People have asked about it. I feel like that’s kind of our relationship. Something wacky and random,” Amber said. “It was a perfect moment, I wouldn’t change any of it. We have had a good laugh at the failed video, and will never forget the moment now.”