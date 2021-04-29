      Weather Alert

Mortal Kombat 2

Apr 29, 2021 @ 4:05pm

If you have not seen the new Mortal Kombat movie (Spoiler) it’s looking like there may be a second installment for the franchise.   At the end of the movie, hints were dropped and now Ryan Reynolds is teasing a Mortal Kombat 2 Role.  Fans have already decided that they think Ryan Reynolds should play Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2.  Reynolds, known for being a jokester, has taken to Twitter to play along with the idea of him playing the character.  Reynolds posted a graphic of him as Johnny Cage with the caption.