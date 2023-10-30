Nebraska Dog Become Famous

Source: YouTube

For Bret Michaels, adding another dog to his family was not a hard decision, especially since this dog was already named after him and they both are famous, Bret Michaels, the dog, became famous in Nebraska for saving the life of a kitten with blood donation. Once the singer got word of what his namesake did, he was sold! The process to adopt Bret Michaels the dog and give him a rockstar life started! Read the story HERE.