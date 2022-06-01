Nebraska Game & Parks Staffing Shortage
As Memorial Day kicks off the summer season for state parks, Nebraska Game and Parks expects this season to look a little different will lower than usual staffing numbers. Nebraska Game and Parks said this is the second season where operations have had to be altered due to lack of staffing. Game and Parks said they usually try to hire around 900 workers for the summer. This year, they're a couple hundred short with only 700 employees.