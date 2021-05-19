Nebraska Sanctions girls wrestling
Girl’s wrestling is classified as an emerging sport in Nebraska. The board of directors from the NSAA voted unanimously yesterday to sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport. The rule will go into effect for the 2021-22 school year. This is a huge development for females and the only thing standing in their way of achieving sanctions is participation. The women’s State high school tournament this year is being orchestrated by the Nebraska State Coaches Association.
For more on this story click here “Story courtesy of KETV ABC 7 Omaha”