Netflix CEO Sticks With Chappelle

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is sticking with Dave Chappelle. Hastings said this week that the company would order Dave Chappelle’s comedy specials “again and again” at a New York Times’ DealBook Summit on Wednesday. Chappelle’s last comedy special, “The Closer,” came under fire by employees for being transphobic. Hastings explained, “We’re just trying to be the most exciting entertainment company and more. That special was one of the most entertaining specials we’ve ever had. We would do it again and again.” Hastings described Chappelle as “very entertaining and provocative.” What would you do if you owned Netflix?

Dave Chappelle Monologue!

