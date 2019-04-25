Netflix Is in Danger of Losing “The Office”, Its Most-Streamed Show

The “Wall Street Journal” says that Netflix users spent more time streaming “The Office” than any other show last year. And “Friends” was second, which is why Netflix paid $100 million to keep it.

But Netflix COULD be in danger of losing BOTH . . . because NBC Universal is in the process of launching its own streaming service . . . and they may want both shows to be exclusive to it.

Sources say there have already been internal discussions about yanking “The Office” from Netflix. It’s unclear when that would happen, but Netflix’s $100 million deal for “Friends” reportedly lasts through this year.

All nine seasons of “The Office” are currently streaming on Netflix.

By the way, the rest of the top 10 shows on Netflix based on minutes-watched in 2018 were: “Grey’s Anatomy”, “NCIS”,“Criminal Minds”, “Orange Is the New Black”, “Shameless”, “Supernatural”, “Parks and Recreation”, and “Ozark”.

What’s potentially problematic for Netflix is that only two of those are Netflix Originals: “Orange Is the New Black” and “Ozark”.

