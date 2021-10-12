Weather Alert
Listen
Jenn & JDub
KFRX Confessions
SK
D-Wayne
Tino Cochino Radio
Chase
Watch
Win
Experience
Concerts
Community Events
Join the KFRX Krew
Contact
Advertise With Us
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Snapchat
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
KFRX Confessions
New BIG Boss Goes Too Far….
Oct 12, 2021 @ 1:15pm
Contests
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 years ago
KFRXPERIENCE: GAME DAY
5 years ago
Guess for Goodcents
5 years ago
Listen
Jenn & JDub
KFRX Confessions
SK
D-Wayne
Tino Cochino Radio
Chase
Watch
Win
Experience
Concerts
Community Events
Join the KFRX Krew
Contact
Advertise With Us
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On