New Family Member

A 15-Year-old dog name Netty was adopted from the humane society in 2010. This should have been the happy ending from the start. Unfortunately, Netty was given up due to incontinence, a condition that is common in older dogs. That all changed when the shelter shared Netty’s story on social media. Netty went viral and was seen by her future dog-mum, Amy Kidd, her husband, and children.

Kidd’s three children raced to Philadelphia with their two other senior dogs. The kids “fell in love” with Netty, who is now enjoying her new home.

