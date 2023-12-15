106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

New Fear Unlocked – Shopping Edition

December 15, 2023 8:50AM CST
Shopping is stressful, but did you know it can make you poop? Apparently, it is a phenomenon of people going into bookstores, smelling the books and coffee, and immediately having to poop. It doesn’t stop there, this doctor said that it happens when you shop for clothes too. Don’t go shopping if you feel it coming on, you could just poop your pants. New fear UNLOCKED!

