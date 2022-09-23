106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

September 23, 2022 8:58AM CDT
NFL New Halftime show partner

Apple Music Named Presenting Sponsor of NFL Event Apple Music has been named as the new presenting sponsor for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, according to the NFL.  Apple Music replaces Pepsi, which ended its 10-year Halftime Show partnership with the NFL this year.  Pepsi’s Halftime Show events were headlined by Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Coldplay, Justin Timberlake, Maroon 5, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, the Weeknd, and finally, this year’s Emmy-winning Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar event. What is the best halftime show you’ve ever seen?

