Niall Horan Has A Beauty Routine

Source: YouTube

Niall Horan’s Vogue Beauty Secrets video shared his skincare regimen. And many people are surprised that he has a 22-step routine. Horan also showed his five million-plus TikTok followers his simple routine. Some items he swears by include Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice Volumizing Styling Mousse, a Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, Sarah Chapman Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse, Make Beauty Micro Crystalline Exfoliating Face Mask, Vanity Planet Senia Hot & Cold Smart Steamer, and Element Eight O2 Hyaluronic Acid Hydrate Correct Cream. How many steps are there in your beauty routine?