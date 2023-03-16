Niall Horan Reveals That Lyrics Come To Him In Dreams

Source: YouTube

Niall Horan has hit the PR trail ahead of his new album’s release.

The singer joined Sam Thompson on Hits UK to talk about his new album ‘The Show’, comeback single ‘Heaven’ and much more.

Speaking to Sam, when asked what was the most unusual place he’s come up with a song’s lyrics he explained: “In a dream!”

He went on to say: “I do that quite a lot, where I like wake up in the middle of the night, you know, and I wake up at the end of a dream, and I’ll just make a voice note. I remember there was a song on my last album called ‘Arms Of A Stranger’, I wrote the whole second verse in a dream, and woke up! I just wrote it down.”

