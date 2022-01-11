“Nightmare On Elm Street” Home Sold For Almost $3 Million”

The house that was used in the 1984 classic horror film “Nightmare On Elm Street” was on the market for almost three months before selling for $2,980,000!
Initial asking $3.5 Million, the L.A. home sits just off Sunset Boulevard, just a blocks from the legendary Chateau Marmont Hotel.
The listing on Realtor.com says its “a beautiful Dutch Colonial with a modern twist,” featuring 3 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, inground pool and guest house.
Sadly, the infamous bed from the iconic Wes Craven movie was not included.