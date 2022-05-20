No Hugs For The Men In Your Life
Portrait of a happy young couple embracing at home
If you ever say, “does someone need a hug,” don’t direct it at a man. Now there’s scientific proof he doesn’t need one. A new study in Germany found that women’s stress levels tend to drop when their significant other hugs them. They tested it by checking for the stress hormone cortisol in their saliva before and after they were hugged. And it made a pretty big difference.
But when men received a hug from their partner, it DIDN’T help. Their stress level basically stayed the same, but it’s not clear why.