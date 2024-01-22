No More Messy Eaters
January 22, 2024 10:24AM CST
Bibs are OUT and saran wrap is IN! It is the only life hack you need if you have a messy eater – toddler or husband. Grab some press and seal, throw it on top of the clothes, get as messy as you want and just peel it off. Think of all the laundry you WON’T have to do!!
@mellliiissaaaa16 Press ’n seal for the win! #tiktokideas #toddlermeals #pressnsealbib #toddlerlunchideas #toddlersoftiktok #sahmlife #momsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Melissa
More about: