      Breaking News
Coronavirus Information & Local Closings

Non COVID-19 Content: Nerd out on Kristen Bell with me (truly for nerds)

Apr 2, 2020 @ 8:31pm

She will just charm the pants right off ya. And if you’ve been doing an internet deep dive for the last 3 weeks like… well ALL OF US – I think it’s safe to assume that a 17 minute video no longer scares us as a commitment… Cuz… like, what ELSE are we going to do?!

Kristen Bell sells herself, so watch for that alone. This is particularly fun for me since I like to nerd out on film and TV. Even if I haven’t watched it! So if you don’t like actors talking about acting and the process and film-making etc, then maybe just watch her sloth video for the thousandth time 🙂

  • Lindsey