Non COVID-19 Content: Nerd out on Kristen Bell with me (truly for nerds)
She will just charm the pants right off ya. And if you’ve been doing an internet deep dive for the last 3 weeks like… well ALL OF US – I think it’s safe to assume that a 17 minute video no longer scares us as a commitment… Cuz… like, what ELSE are we going to do?!
Kristen Bell sells herself, so watch for that alone. This is particularly fun for me since I like to nerd out on film and TV. Even if I haven’t watched it! So if you don’t like actors talking about acting and the process and film-making etc, then maybe just watch her sloth video for the thousandth time 🙂