Getty Images

The Cry Me a Cockroach Fundraiser is back, and you only have till Valentine’s Day to get yours! The San Antonio Zoo gives you the chance to purchase a cockroach, rodent or veggie after their ex. That “item” will then be fed to the animals. For even more money, you can send a video of it happening. In 2022, ‘Jacob’ and ‘Sarah’ were the top two names, what will this year’s be? Purchase yours HERE.