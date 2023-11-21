Nothing Can Destroy This Cup

You might want to spend the extra money on a Stanley this holiday season, especially when you see what it can survive. Danielle’s worst day turned into a MEGA viral video and then something SUPER special! Her car went up in flames, but not her Stanley cup, it was safe in the cup holder with ice still in it. The president of Stanley saw the video and reached out and not only replaced her cup, he bought her a new car! Read the story HERE.

