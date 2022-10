Casey Neistat is one of the original OG daily Vloggers. The famous youtube is known for his epic videos like snowboarding through Time Square in a snow storm, taking a Nike advertising budget to tour around the world with Max Joseph of MTV’s hit show “Catfish” to make a commercial, and the most expensive airplane seat ever. See the videos posted below. The OG of vlogging has come home and we know JDub his happy to see this. Enjoy.