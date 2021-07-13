Olivia Rodrigo is going to the White House
Olivia Rodrigo is headed to the White House to help promote the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodrigo will be meeting with President Biden and Dr. Fauci to film a series of videos addressing the importance of getting the vaccine, particularly in young people. The pop star, who has a following of 28 million, will share the videos on her social media in hopes to encourage vaccinations. According to a recent poll, Gen Z adults 18-23 are “particularly disinterested” when asked if they will get the vaccine. Do you think it will help to have influencers and celebrities promote the vaccine? Have you ever done something or purchased something because it was promoted/endorsed by a celebrity?