One Owner Helps Those Impacted By Hurricane Ida
One furniture store owner is going above and beyond to help the people of Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida. “Mattress Mack” is sending 30 truckloads of supplies to New Orleans today. He has also opened up his showroom for Louisiana residents to stay during the storm. Read about how you can help here.