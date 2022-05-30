      Weather Alert

Oreo & Ritz Partnership

May 30, 2022 @ 3:05pm

Who is the king of the snack food?  This is an ongoing debate, however, if you can’t beat them join them.  So why not take America’s favorite cookie meets a fan favorite cracker.

 

 

 

TAGS
Collaboration oreo Ritz Snack yum
Connect With Us Listen To Us On