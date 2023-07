Source: YouTube

Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-Wee Herman, has passed away at the age of 70, years after his cancer diagnosis. Read the statement on his Facebook page below…

https://www.facebook.com/PeeweeHerman/posts/pfbid02anXqxMijfJSCvAsWZzcCRpCYToRHPwE4SD6MeXH7NWBk5kM3TFXL6tY2ay1HHv2Zl