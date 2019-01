Pepper is an approximately 3 year old, Blue Heeler, spayed female. She was surrendered to us because her previous owner didn’t have enough room for her. When she came in she tested positive for heartworm disease. She has been treated and is now healthy! She loves to cuddle on your lap! She has been spayed, microchipped, and has received her initial vaccinations.

Adopt her today at the Capital Humane Society.