Pepsi is Say GoodBye to this Soda

The company is launching a new lemon-lime soda called Starry, which will replace the Mist. Pepsi execs say despite 24 years on the market, Sierra Mist never cut into Sprite’s sales because people saw it as an “imitation of Sprite.” Pepsi says Starry is fruitier and more aromatic than Sierra Mist. The caffeine-free drink comes in regular and sugar-free versions and will be available this week in grocery and convenience stores. Will you try Starry? What’s your soda of choice?

another big CNN exclusive :^) Pepsi is ditching Sierra Mist for a new Sprite rivalhttps://t.co/GhSiWpTuAl pic.twitter.com/i2PulTPFnK — Jordan Valinsky (@jordan327) January 11, 2023