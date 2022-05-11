Pepsi Offering $5k For You To Quit Your Job
Don’t lie. You’ve daydreamed about dramatically quitting your job to pursue a career in stand-up comedy, professional sports, or other unrealized childhood fantasies. But now, Pepsi will pay you to do just that.
The beverage maker’s Soulboost sparkling water brand is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month by promoting a “Great Reshuffle Reset” and encouraging consumers toward its fully sponsored self-rediscovery journey. Translation: Pepsi will give you $5,000 to reconnect to the things and places that bring you legitimate joy. We’re guessing your office isn’t one of them.
Entering is the easy part. Just head over to the site and share why you need the reset. The sweepstakes opened on May 3 and will remain open until May 20, 2022.