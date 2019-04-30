Pete Davidson Bought McDonald’s for an Entire Theater Watching “Avengers: Endgame”

In addition to pulling incredible tail, PETE DAVIDSON seems like a legitimately cool guy. He was in Baltimore over the weekend for a standup gig, and he and his friends went to see “Avengers: Endgame”.

Well, that’s a three-hour movie, so he and his boys made a stop at McDonald’s first. But they didn’t just buy for themselves. They picked up enough food to feed the entire sold-out audience AND theater staff.

The bill came to $400. And yes, you can buy a heck of a lot of food at McDonald’s for $400.

