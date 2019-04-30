Pete Davidson Bought McDonald’s for an Entire Theater Watching “Avengers: Endgame”

Photo Courtesy of Menshealth.com

In addition to pulling incredible tail, PETE DAVIDSON seems like a legitimately cool guy.  He was in Baltimore over the weekend for a standup gig, and he and his friends went to see “Avengers: Endgame”.

Well, that’s a three-hour movie, so he and his boys made a stop at McDonald’s first.  But they didn’t just buy for themselves.  They picked up enough food to feed the entire sold-out audience AND theater staff.

The bill came to $400.  And yes, you can buy a heck of a lot of food at McDonald’s for $400.

(Page Six)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

📸 @marcusrussellprice

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Food Roundup Five Things to Look Forward to in May Ancestry.com Is Fixing Its Results . . . So Whatever They Told You Before Might Be Wrong There are Now Crocs with Miniature Fanny Packs Attached The Average Couch Has Been Napped on 36 Times Music Video released for Taylor Swift’s ‘Me!’