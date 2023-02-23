P!nk VS Madonna

P!nk joined Howard Stern on his radio talk show to discuss her new album, “Trustfall.” During the interview Stern asked about her relationship with her hero Madonna but P!nk revealed that Madonna “doesn’t like” her. Calling herself a “polarizing figure,” to which Stern said the same of Madonna, P!nk says during an episode of Kelly and Ryan that Madonna “tried to play her,” but said she isn’t the one, so it didn’t work out. “It’s such a silly story,” she continued. “I f—ing love Madonna, and I love her no matter what. I still love her. She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna when, in actuality, she invited me to her dressing room. So, I just said a joke when Regis brought me out and was like, ‘How does it feel to meet? I heard you’re just falling over yourself backstage.’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.’ Didn’t work out for us,” Pink explained. Were you disappointed after meeting a celebrity? Share your experience.