Police Delivered Formula To A Mom In The Middle Of The Night

“I’ve never been in this predicament ever. My milk just literally dried out,” Shannon said on the 911 call… “This is my fifth kid and this has never happened.” Officers Brett Wagstaff and Konner Gabbitas were the one to respond to her call. The officers looked at the 911 dispatcher’s notes, which read “need milk,” so they grabbed a gallon of milk at a nearby convenience store. Officer Wagstaff delivered it to her door, but realized that London was TOO young for regular milk and needed baby formula instead. “We’ll leave this with you,” the officer was heard saying on body camera footage. “We’ll be right back with some formula for your baby. She’s adorable.” Off went Officer Wagstaff and Officer Gabbitas to the store and returned with the formula. “That’s the same stuff we gave my daughter when she was first born, so hopefully it doesn’t upset her stomach,” Officer Wagstaff, who is also a parent, said to Shannon in the camera footage. Bird said she didn’t expect the officers to get the formula for her, her initial plan was to go to the store herself and have the officers sit outside the house while the kids slept. In the end, the officers didn’t let her pay for the milk and formula.
“They went above and beyond and helped me when I was most in need,” Shannon said. While this was the first time Officer Wagstaff responded to such a request, he said it’s no different than any other emergency. “It’s just part of the job,” he said. “I don’t think there’s any officer in the world that would have acted differently. We all got in this job for different reasons, but all the officers I know just want to help people.”