Post Malone Helps Fans do this

Post Malone pulled off a gender reveal for fans in Tulsa. A video is making the rounds on social media of a guy handing Posty a poster board with an envelope attached. After Malone signs the posterboard, he opens the envelope to reveal that the guy that he’s having a baby girl. Post has some experience with becoming a “girl dad” as he revealed, last June in an interview that he was having a baby girl with his girlfriend. Another concertgoer caught the new dad in an elevator where he was still on cloud nine from the news the “One Right Now” rapper gave him. How did you find out the gender of your child?

