Post Malone “Only wanna be With You” song for Pokémon’s 25th Anniversary
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Post Malone performs onstage at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards official after party at Hakkasan Nightclub presented by Security Benefit at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)
Pokemon Day is coming up on February 27th. It’s the 25th anniversary of the brand and Post Malone is the headliner for the day. So why not recreate one of the biggest hits of the ’90s? Post has remastered the 1994 smash hit by Hootie and the Blowfish (Darius Rucker) “Only Wanna Be With You.”
Watch Post Malone’s Concert HERE