Post Malone wants to collab with who?
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: (EDITORS NOTE: A special effects external filter was used for this image.) Post Malone attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)
It was just about a year ago when we saw Post Malone on live tv vibing out to Shania Twain. Post stated in a recent interview saying he would love to collab with fellow Texan and country Mega Star George Strait.
Post Malone has also had links to other country stars who would be down for collabs.