      Weather Alert

Price Is Right Fail

Feb 15, 2022 @ 6:17am
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: A general view of atmosphere at the CBS "The Price Is Right" 50th Season Celebration at Randy's Donuts on September 30, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

A contestant on “The Price Is Right” found herself slightly disenchanted with her prize.  Catherine Graham from Marshfield, Massachusetts flew to Los Angeles for a shot at the iconic game. She was selected to play the pricing game, where she snagged a firepit and loveseat during the February 1 episode.  When she went on to play the “Side By Side” portion of the game, she was a little bummed to learn about the prize.

Graham correctly guessed that the value of the trip to New Hampshire was $7,696 instead of $9,676 yet, she was disappointed.  Why? Because New Hampshire is a destination that the Boston resident has visited “a million times” before.

Graham admitted that she had a great time competing on the show, and while she likes New Hampshire, she wishes she won a different prize, perhaps somewhere a smidge warmer.  “I just wish it was Tahiti or some place, or Bora Bora,” she said, adding, “A cruise around the world maybe.”

 

TAGS
Contestant Drew Carrey Grand Prize Los Angeles Massachusetts Price Is Right
Contests
I love Money!
2 weeks ago
Happy Birthday To Me!
2 months ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On