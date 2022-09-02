Puppy Gets a Home
September 2, 2022 7:00AM CDT
Puppy indoors with head resting on the couch and looking up.
We love puppies on the Jenn & JDub Show. So when we found this story of a puppy that was abandoned and then rescued by a Houston Rockets dancer we had to share it. Enjoy this happy ending story.
@tjadedix I'll never understand how ppl can be so cruel but babygirl will be okay! If anyone knows of someone in Houston that might want a sweet baby girl pup, pls lmk ❤️🤞🏾