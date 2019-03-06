R. Kelly erupts during interview with CBS

R. KELLY sat down with GAYLE KING for his first interview since he was hit with new charges of having sex with underage girls. It’ll air on “CBS This Morning” today and tomorrow.

While he didn’t get into specifics about the current accusations, Kelly did deny them. And he got REALLY emotional

Here is the part where R. Kelly really gets mad and absolutely erupts!

“Stop it. You all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f***ing life! Y’all killing me with this sh*t!” @RKelly told @GayleKing, standing up. “I gave you 30 years of my f***ing career!”https://t.co/u4AENVJQsc pic.twitter.com/jLF7l8etYh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019



