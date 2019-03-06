R. Kelly erupts during interview with CBS

R. KELLY sat down with GAYLE KING for his first interview since he was hit with new charges of having sex with underage girls.  It’ll air on “CBS This Morning” today and tomorrow.

While he didn’t get into specifics about the current accusations, Kelly did deny them.  And he got REALLY emotional

Here is the part where R. Kelly really gets mad and absolutely erupts!


 

