Resteraunt Charges 38 Cents for Stupid Questions
Toms Diner in Denver, CO is famous. Not necessarily for the food— which is good— but they have an odd tradition when it comes to cutting the check for the meal. How would you feel if you got this receipt?
The restaurant is known for hijinks like these, and they don’t stop at the receipts:
Not even the menu is safe.
Customers understand that it’s all in good fun, and some even come up with the most ridiculous questions that they can think of …just to get the extra charge on the receipt.