Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Too Sexy For Viewers …FCC Complaints Pour In Fans who tuned into the Super Bowl halftime show were offended by Rihanna’s performance which they deemed “too sexual.” Over 100 complaints poured into the FCC over Rihanna’s lyrics and choreography being too sexual.

Some viewers compared Rihanna’s performance to porn. On person wrote, “I don’t care what someone worships but children shouldn’t be exposed to pornography and as an adult I don’t wish to see it … Where has decency gone? How about respect for others and self?” One Florida viewer was very detailed in their observation of Rihanna’s performance, “She spread her a** cheek at the crack. She rubbed her pants where her labia were three times,” they wrote in the FCC complaint. Do you think Rihanna’s performance was too sexual?