Ring Doorbell Catches The WORST Possible Thing

Mar 1, 2022 @ 6:09am
Close-up of Ring Chime for Ring Video Doorbell system from Amazon in smart home in Lafayette, California, May 17, 2021. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

It is no secret that today’s housing market is insane, and we keep hearing horror stories.  For @busymomonli it was her worst nightmares coming true.  She was at work when the doorbell rang, and multiple people showed up at her house.  She watched them walk around her house outside, but then one person got in and let everyone in.  It was a real estate agent showing HER house, but it was NOT on the market!  Have you caught anything weird on YOUR camera?

ORIGINAL VIDEO::

@busymomonli Had I not had a Ring camera I would never have know this happened at all!! #ringdoorbell #houseforsale #realestatescrewup ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

UPDATE::

@busymomonli Part 2 of the day the real estate agent showed my house even though it’s not for sale. #ringdoorbell #houseforsale #realestate ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

