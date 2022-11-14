106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

November 14, 2022 1:38PM CST
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The infamous New York City Rockefeller Christmas tree has arrived. It stands at 82 feet and weighs 14 tons. It is a Norway Spruce from Queensbury, New York and arrived in the city on Saturday. When the tree is finally decorated it will be crowned with a 900 pound Swarovski star for its lighting on Wednesday, November 30th. What is your favorite part of the holiday season?

