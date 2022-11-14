Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The infamous New York City Rockefeller Christmas tree has arrived. It stands at 82 feet and weighs 14 tons. It is a Norway Spruce from Queensbury, New York and arrived in the city on Saturday. When the tree is finally decorated it will be crowned with a 900 pound Swarovski star for its lighting on Wednesday, November 30th. What is your favorite part of the holiday season?

This year’s Rockafeller Center Christmas Tree coming from Queensbury, NY https://t.co/oaMs7MDUCO — MyNBC5 (@MyNBC5) November 1, 2022