Rolling Loud Miami 2022 Announces Lineup W/ Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Future, & More
Recently, the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami lineup has been announced that includes Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Future, and more.
The festival will go down on July 22- 24, which will also feature performances from Playboi Carti, Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, DaBaby, Gunna, City Girls, and more.
Tickets will go on sale starting March 7th.
Fans have been speculating whether Kendrick Lamar will drop his final album right before the Rolling Loud performance or not.