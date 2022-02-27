Samuel L. Jackson Calls For New Oscar Category
Legendary actor and swear-er, Samuel L. Jackson, believes there should be more love shown to ‘popular’ films at the Academy Awards.
Jackson recently gave an interview with the Sunday Times Culture magazine, he said, “All movies are valid. Some go to the cinema to be moved dearly. Some like superheroes. If somebody has more butts on seats it just means your audience is not as broad. There are people who have had successful careers but nobody can recite one line of their parts. I’m the guy who says s*** that’s on a T-shirt.
“They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie. Because that’s what the business is about.”
This natural inspired a question about the superhero franchise that he’s been apart of. ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ should be given an Oscar, he said: “They should! It did what movies did for ever — it got people to a big dark room.”
While Jackson received just one Oscar nomination, for his role in ‘Pulp Fiction’, and while he believes he should have won then, he also feels his work in ‘Jungle Fever’ was unfairly snubbed.
Going a layer further, Jackson opined on how black actors seemingly win awards for negative roles: “My wife and I went to see ‘Bugsy’. Damn! They got nominated and I didn’t? I guess black folk usually win for doing despicable s*** on screen.
“Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in ‘Training Day’. All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like ‘Malcolm X’? No — we’ll give it to this motherf*****. So maybe I should have won one.”
But this didn’t discourage his career.
He added: “But Oscars don’t move the comma on your cheque — it’s about getting asses in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that.”