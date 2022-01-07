Saweetie speaks on working with Cher
Cher and Saweetie have both been chosen to market M.A.C’s new brand campaign.
The Global Creative Director of M.A.C said, “Only M·A·C could bring Cher and Saweetie together.”
The director continued, “When we were thinking about how to demonstrate our high performance, it was obvious that we needed an icon and a legend. M·A·C products are built for stars on stage or off, every day and all day. We could not be happier to have Cher and Saweetie put our formulas to the ultimate test.”
Saweetie said about working with Cher, “I love being around confident, bossy, independent, strong, successful women. It really just gets me going and I feel like it gives me fuel. She was so loving, caring, and just full of wisdom, so I had a great time.”