See The Biggest Fire Ever
October 5, 2023 11:08AM CDT
Kieran Murray was quick to call 9-1-1 when he saw a fire happening in another building, but the fire department found something else when they got there. It was not a fire, but an 8-foot tv that had a yule log playing over and over. Thankfully he recorded it all so we can see and remind us all that embarrassing moments are worth giggling about.
@kieranknightley What would you have done? #fire #firefighter #nycfire #fdny ♬ original sound – Kieran Murray
